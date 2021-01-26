Igloo Unveils New Wonder Woman Playmate Cooler

Igloo, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has released its latest new cooler: The Wonder Woman™ Iconic Logo Playmate Pal.

“We had a lot of fun collaborating with Warner Bros. and DC to create this Wonder Woman™ Playmate Pal cooler,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Through this new design, we united two forces: One of the most beloved and iconic Super Heroes of all time and the world’s most recognizable cooler. We love knowing fans will take these Playmates along on their own super adventures with a fresh supply of cold food and drinks.”

The iconic comic book character inspired the iconic red, white, blue and yellow custom graphics featured on the tent top of the new Playmate Pal cooler. With a 7-quart capacity, this Playmate is built to keep refreshments ice-cold—up to nine 12-ounce cans—throughout the day.

The special-edition Igloo Wonder Woman™ Iconic Logo Playmate Pal is available now for $39.99 at IglooCoolers.com/WonderWoman.