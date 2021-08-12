Lexus Unveils the 2022 GX Black Line Special Edition

Lexus has returned to unveiled the new three-row GX 460 for 2022, along with the new GX Black Line Special Edition.

For 2022, the new GX line comes standard with Intuitive Parking Assist, Navigation and power folding and heated mirrors. There’s also a refined center console with updated 10.3-inch multimedia touchscreen.

As mentioned, Lexus’ successful Black Line Special Edition treatment is available on GX 460. Based on the GX Premium grade, the Black Line edition reflects Lexus’ core values of omotenashi (Japanese for anticipatory hospitality) and takumi craftsmanship with unique premium finishes.

Each Black Line Special Edition arrives in style, with fog lamp garnish and eye-catching design at every turn. There’s 18-inch wheels finished in glossy black, as well as blackout chrome grille surround. Additional details include unique Black Line lower front and rear bumper valance design, Garnet Red taillamps, Black roof rails and body-colored door handles. The models come in Starfire Pearl, Black Onyx or the GX Black Line-exclusive, Nori Green Pearl.