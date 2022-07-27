Alfa Romeo Unveils First Electric C-SUV, the Tonale

Following a global debut earlier in the year, Italian luxury carmaker Alfa Romeo gave us an in-person look at their very first electric C-SUV, the Tonale.

The Tonale makes Alfa Romeo’s first step toward transitioning into a full-electric car brand, calling it their “metamorphosis”.

From a showroom in Dallas, Texas, Larry Dominque — head of Alfa Romeo Brand North America — walked us through the style, performance and other details that is the Tonale.

According to the brand, the Tonale maintains Alfa Romeo’s DNA of Italian sportiness, while the functionality and connectivity make it the most technological Alfa Romeo to date.

It is fitted with a range of efficient hybrid engines and comes in two trims for UK drivers – Ti and Veloce. Alfa Romeo will also offer an exclusive EDIZIONE SPECIALE version of the Tonale for the new model’s launch phase.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is slated to hit dealers in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2023.