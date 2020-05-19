Hot Wheels Crowns First-Ever Legends Tour Virtual Stop Winner

Hot Wheels recently hosted its first-ever Hot Wheels Legends Tour Virtual Stop, where they brought together unique custom-builds from around the country to compete for a chance to be turned into an iconic Hot Wheels die-cast.

Following the first stop, a team of judges — which included Hot Wheels designers, Hoonigan auto experts and top motorsports athlete Colette Davis — Chris Walker from North Branch, Minnesota was crowned the winner, with his 1959 Chevrolet El Camino.

Chris and his custom build will join finalists from Legends stops around the country at SEMA Auto Show, where one winner will be selected to become the next Hot Wheels 1:64 scale die-cast.



For more info on the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit the official website here.