In the latest episode of its content series Ill-ustrated, Champs Sports teams up with Puma and Veniceball to refurbish the Watts Oasis court in Los Angeles for the local community.

The refurb includes mosaic tile accents, which is a beautiful and meaningful addition. The theme of the court is purple and gold, to signify the championships and history of Los Angeles basketball.

Check out the transformation in the episode below.