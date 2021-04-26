6 Unique Coffee Drinks You Hardly Find in Local Cafés

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages around the world. A lot of people drink it because it tastes great and offers a lot of health benefits. Several studies have shown that drinking coffee can improve our performance, encourage weight loss, and even help us live longer.

Whether you are new to coffee or a coffee Aficionado, you should consider stepping out of your comfort zone and try out new types of coffee drinks. Read on to learn some unique coffee drinks you probably know nothing about.

Dalgona Coffee

This is a delicious coffee drink that is named after a Korean candy. It started trending in South Korea in March 2020. Later on, it became a sensation on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The drink has a mouth-watering and rich taste. All you need to make it is Instant coffee, sugar, and water.

Photo by alleksana from Pexels

Pro Tip: Take the taste of your Dalgona coffee to the next level by sprinkling cinnamon on top. Alternatively, you can add Caramel or Vanilla syrup.

Bulletproof Coffee

This is a popular coffee drink that began trending among cross-fitters and keto diet devotee a couple of years ago. The blend was popularized by Dave Asprey, the creator of the Bulletproof Diet.

All you need to make a cup of bulletproof coffee are 2 tablespoons of grass-fed butter, a cup of brewed coffee, 1 teaspoon of MCT oil, and most importantly, a blender to mix the ingredients.

Photo by Dominika Roseclay from Pexels

Pro Tip: Be sure to use a high-quality blender for your bulletproof coffee. Doing this will help ensure that you get the best result.

Irish coffee

This is an amazing coffee drink with a strong flavor you are definitely going to love. This lip-smacking beverage was invented by Joe Sheridan, the head chef of the coffee shop in Foynes Airbase.

Over the years, there have been several variations of the original recipe. Below are some of them.

Baileys Recipe

Buena Vista Recipe

Kahlua Recipe

Irish Cream Coffee

Here are the key ingredients you need to make a cup of classic Irish coffee.

Freshly brewed espresso

A pinch of nutmeg

2oz of whipped cream

1oz Irish whiskey

2 tablespoon of brown sugar

Pro Tip: Use high-quality Irish whiskey and Unsweetened whipped cream to prepare this beverage.

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini ranks among the best coffee drinks because of its relishing taste and unique aroma. Since it was created by Dick Bradsell, a renowned bartender in London, in the early 80s, this drink has been a stand-out beverage that many people love.

To make a bar standard Expresso Martini, you are going to need the following ingredients. 1 shot of vodka, 1 shot of Kahlua coffee liqueur, ice, and 3 whole coffee beans.

Pro Tip: Use a sizable cocktail shaker if you are going to be whipping up drinks for several people.

Turkish coffee

This is an excellent coffee drink that has cultural significance to the Turkish people. Turkish coffee became a popular beverage worldwide because of its strong flavor and unique preparation method.

The origin of Turkish coffee dates back to 1555 when Syrian traders first brought coffee to Istanbul. Since then, coffee has been a premium beverage that is served in important ceremonies in Turkey.

To make Turkish coffee, you are going to need the following ingredients.- 1 cup of cold water, one tablespoon of sugar, 1 tablespoon of finely grounded coffee, and ½ tablespoon of finely grounded cardamom.

Photo by Engin Akyurt from Pexels

Pro Tip: If you can’t stand the bold better-sweet taste of Turkish coffee, you should add milk and sugar to it.

Spice Coffee

This is a remarkable beverage that has a complex flavor that will titillate your senses. Spice coffee is becoming more and more popular because it can be brewed with a French coffee press and an automatic drip maker.

Here are the ingredients you need to make Spice coffee- ½ cup of coffee, ¼ teaspoon of black pepper, ¼ teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg, 1 whole clove, and 1 tablespoon of finely-grounded cinnamon.

Pro Tip: Put the ingredients in the recipe in a jar and cover tightly for a couple of hours or overnight. This will help ensure that the spice blends well with the coffee.

5 Tips for making great coffee

Use Fresh Beans

Coffee taste and smell great because of the aromatic compounds present in roasted coffee beans. After a coffee bean is roasted, these compounds slowly begin to escape. This process is known as degassing. After about 10 days, more than 80% of those compounds will be gone.

These compounds are going to escape faster if the coffee beans are exposed or grounded.

Using fresh coffee beans and grinding them moments before you make your coffee will help ensure that you get a flavor-rich cup every time.

Get the right coarseness

Of course, you have the freedom to use any tool or equipment to grind your coffee beans. But if you are really serious about getting Barista standard results, you should consider investing in a b burr grinder. A Burr grinder is one of the most important tools you need to make premium quality coffee drinks.

As you likely know, the coarseness or size of ground coffee determines how well the coffee will turn out. To get the best result, your grounds ought to be of the same size.

With a good burr grinder, you can be confident of getting the right size and coarseness.

Weigh your beans

Whether you are new to coffee or have been an avid coffee drinker for a long time, you should always measure the coffee beans on a scale. Below is a ratio that will guide you when weighing coffee beans:

Use 1 gram of coffee beans for 18 grams of water.

To accurately measure the number of coffee beans you need for your coffee, you will need a good scale.

Use filtered water

As you probably know, brewed coffee is made up of 98.5% of water. The color, taste, and overall quality of the water you use will potentially affect the coffee you brew.

If your water has a foul odor or weird taste, your coffee will have a terrible taste.

The filtered water from a simple water pitcher with filter is good enough to make your coffee taste different from regular tap water.

Right Water Temperature

To effectively extract the rich flavors in your coffee beans, the water you should use should be between 195oF to 205oF.

Bear in mind that the temperature of the water you use can also affect the speed at which nutrients and compounds are extracted.

Brew nice coffee

Brewing a cup of delicious coffee isn’t as difficult as you probably think. If you learn the right technique and invest in the right equipment, you can be confident of making mouth-watering coffee every time. And remember that the beans you used, when you grind them, and how you grind them can potentially affect how your coffee will turn out.