GMC Introduces All-Electric HUMMER EV

There’s been talk in automotive media for a while, but this weekend, the world will get a first look at GMC’s all-new, all-electric HUMMER EV.

Set to debut on Sunday (Feb. 2) in an ad spot during the Super Bowl called “Quiet Revolution”, GMC says they will introduce a new Hummer that will bring “bold design and remarkable capability to the electrified vehicle space”.

The 30-second TV spot is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the big game. It will highlight the anticipated performance of the HUMMER EV, which will generate remarkable horsepower, torque and acceleration, as well as off-road capability.

Check out the teaser above and look out for the new ad spot during the Super Bowl.