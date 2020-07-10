Rick Ross Partners With Berner’s Cookies to Launch “Collins Ave”

Berner’s lifestyle and cannabis brand, Cookies, announced a partnership this week with Rick Ross for the launch of a new brand called “Collins Ave”.

“When it comes to branding and building something long term, Ross gets it,” said Berner. “We have a very similar work ethic and both have spread our wings outside of the music business and what I like most about this partnership is it all happened 100% naturally. Ross and I met back in the early 2000’s at my dispensary in San Francisco. I never tried to force a music collaboration or anything. When we linked back up recently, everything fell right into place and we are both looking to kill it. Expect a crazy menu on Collins Ave side with a group project to smoke and ride to.”

“I want to be a force within the cannabis industry and bring a superior quality product to the masses, particularly my people in the South,” added Ross. “I’m honored to be in partnership with Berner and Cookies, who, in my opinion, are the best in the business. I love the product and truly stand behind it. Watch what we do!”



Collins Ave will include three specially curated strains featuring flavor profiles inspired by Ross’ own identity. Strains include “Collins Ave,” “Pink Rozay” and “Lemon Pepper” — each will feature unique illustrations inspired by each flavor profile. The Cookies assortment includes Indica (“Collins Ave”) and Hybrid (“Pink Rozay”) varieties, while Lemonnade will exclusively feature “Lemon Pepper” on its award-winning Sativa menu.

The COLLINS AVE strains — Collins Ave, the brand’s namesake, Pink Rozay and Lemon Pepper — are available now at Cookies Maywood, 805 (Lompoc), Merced, Modesto, Oakland, Berner’s on Haight and Detroit, soon-to-open Cookies retail location at One Log and La Mesa and Lemonnade retail locations in Portland, as well as Cookies partners in Illinois (Illinois Supply and Provisions), Michigan (Gage Cannabis), Oregon (Pistil Point, Slang Worldwide), and Washington (Hash Agency). For more info, visit Cookies.co.