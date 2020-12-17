Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. Announces New “Moon Whisky Series”

Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. announces the latest release of their Cascade Moon Whisky series, the Cascade Moon Edition No. 2.



The drop follows the release of Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 this fall. This second release from Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. honors the heritage of the George A. Dickel & Co. brand.

Celebrating 150 years of passion for making quality whisky and further tying back to George Dickel’s history, the liquid for this second release was taken from a small batch blend curated around the first barrel of TN Whisky filled after the distillery returned from shutdown in 2003. Even the release’s packaging pays homage to whisky making over the last 150 years. This unique sandblasted ceramic bottle is sourced from one of limited producers in the world. The labels are hand printed using a 130 year-old press, to create a stunning look and feel.

Cascade Moon Edition No. 2 is a bold, mature liquid befitting a celebration of a 150 year heritage. When tasting this liquid, whisky fans can expect to come across notes of vanilla, oak, leather and oil.

Cascade Moon Edition No. 2 will be regionally available in Tennessee, California and Texas for a limited time at $249.99.