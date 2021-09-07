Mercedes-Benz Unveils Electric G-Class Concept Car

Mercedes-Benz took its talents to the IAA Mobility 2021 Show in Munich recently to unveil a fully electric rendition of their premium G-Class SUV.



The luxe automobile commonly referred to and known as the G-Wagon has become a staple part of the culture finding its way into the core of one of the most observed and coveted lifestyles of the past century. Despite the idea of having a replacement model originally introduced in 2006, the vehicle’s car manufacturer in Daimler AG has continued to produce the automobile making it one of the brand’s most longest-running manufactured vehicles in company history spanning over the course of 42 years and counting. And now with more car companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and offering more eco-friendly vehicle models, it looks like the notorious G-Class will be able to continue its reign as one of the most sought-after transportation devices with the introduction of a fully battery-powered rendering of the G-Wagon known as the Mercedes-Benz EQG.

The Mercedes-Benz EQG holds onto the classic characteristics of the highly-popularized SUV model retaining the G-Class’s box-body aesthetic many have come to know and love about the vehicle. However, some new features have been added to the car’s popular frame that so just so happens to sit upon 22-inch aluminum rims including several luminescent features. Those of which include a white-traced, blue-tinted, pixelated illuminated grill that contains a fluorescent rendering of the classic Mercedes emblem, and two-spherical LED headlights. The luminous features continue in the form of white trimming that sits atop of the roof panel, side-door panels, rear quarter panels, as well as the spare tire cover. From a bird’s eye view, some dramatic detailing has been added to the model in the form of a large ‘G’ graphic that sits amid a rectangle and ‘X’ graphic while the car’s two-tone silver and black base adds representative contrast that provides an aesthetically-pleasing attribute to the classic car.

In regards to the electric vehicle’s current tech specs, the Mercedes-Benz EQG features the vehicle’s classic chassis design powered by four individually operated electric motors that are fastened close to each wheel. An independent front axle suspension, a rigid rear axle, and a manually shiftable two-speed gearbox allow the SUV to preserve its off-road capabilities with a driving experience unknown to any other luxury vehicle brand on the market. With the location of each battery-powered motor being placed directly in succession of each wheel, it allows for the EQG to retain a low center of gravity while delivering maximum torque to each individual wheel creating an easily maneuverable driving experience amidst steep slopes, multiple variations of terrain, as well as the common commuter road.

With the current 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class currently preparing to hit the market and with Daimler AG successfully manufacturing the brand’s 400,000th unit of the coveted vehicle on Dec. 4, 2020, the Mercedes-Benz EQG has the opportunity to become to continue the brand’s undeniable legacy as one of the greatest luxury SUV’s known to man.

Check out more images of the Mercedes-Benz EQG concept model in the posts and photos provided below.