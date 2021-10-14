Lexus Relaunches It’s Flagship SUV: the 2022 Lexus LX 600

Following three generations, Lexus returns with the all-new LX SUV. The flagship SUV has been totally redesigned from the ground up – both inside and out, making it the ultimate sport-utitlity flagship for the brand.

The 2022 LX 600 is a full-size luxury SUV, boasting a newly reengineered body-on-frame platform, avant-garde style and luxurious cabin.

Since its launch in 1995, the LX has been a luxury SUV icon. Its comfortable ride quality and long list of amenities have defined it as a luxurious long-range cruiser. For its fourth generation, the new LX offers unparalleled refinement, with an all-new 20% more rigid GA-F platform, which serves as a robust foundation for its body-on-frame build. Weight is reduced by 441 pounds when compared to its predecessor, and body rigidity is also increased.

Powering LX is a high-torque 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine. It is now more refined for both on-road and off-road situations, thanks to the new Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system and Electric Power Steering (EPS).

The new standard Lexus Interface boasts dual high-definition touchscreens and an available 25-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound. The LX range expanded to five grades: Standard, Premium, Luxury — and first-ever F SPORT and Ultra Luxury.

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in the first quarter of 2022.