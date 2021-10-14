Lexus Relaunches It’s Flagship SUV: the 2022 Lexus LX 600

2022 Lexus LX 600

Following three generations, Lexus returns with the all-new LX SUV. The flagship SUV has been totally redesigned from the ground up – both inside and out, making it the ultimate sport-utitlity flagship for the brand.

The 2022 LX 600 is a full-size luxury SUV, boasting a newly reengineered body-on-frame platform, avant-garde style and luxurious cabin.

  • 2022 Lexus LX 600
  • 2022 Lexus LX 600
  • 2022 Lexus LX 600

Since its launch in 1995, the LX has been a luxury SUV icon. Its comfortable ride quality and long list of amenities have defined it as a luxurious long-range cruiser. For its fourth generation, the new LX offers unparalleled refinement, with an all-new 20% more rigid GA-F platform, which serves as a robust foundation for its body-on-frame build. Weight is reduced by 441 pounds when compared to its predecessor, and body rigidity is also increased.

Powering LX is a high-torque 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine. It is now more refined for both on-road and off-road situations, thanks to the new Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system and Electric Power Steering (EPS).

2022 Lexus LX 600
2022 Lexus LX 600

The new standard Lexus Interface boasts dual high-definition touchscreens and an available 25-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound. The LX range expanded to five grades: Standard, Premium, Luxury — and first-ever F SPORT and Ultra Luxury.

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in the first quarter of 2022.

Stories and posts contributed by the BallerStatus staff and editors.