Introducing LATHER: Perfect Men’s Grooming Gifts This Holiday Season

As a pioneer in the clean beauty industry, LATHER has created a line of the most effective products that adhere to the brand’s mission to eliminate synthetic fragrance. In this mission, the brand has created a wide range of products that are great for both men and women!

The brand recently sent us over a few of their most popular products for men to try out, and after sampling their line, we wanted to highlight Lather as a gift idea for the fellas to incorporate into their fall grooming routine.

Below are a few of LATHER’s best offerings for men below. Best of all, LATHER has taken 20% off everything in their store and offers free shipping for Black Friday. Visit Lather.com to check out their product offering.

Muscle Ease Gel: Great for post-workout relief, this soothing gel combines unique cooling and heating ingredients including menthol, camphor and capsaicin to provide temporary relief from backaches, arthritis, strains, etc. once massaged into affected areas.

Almond Shave Creme: This non-foaming shave cream guarantees a close, comfortable shave. Formulated with glycerin to moisturize and almond oil to reduce irritation, this product is perfect for sensitive skin.

Avocado Mint Shampoo Bar: Using zero harsh soaps this easy to use shampoo bar turned instead to a coconut-oil derived cleansing agent for a creamy lather and is formulated with avocado oil and shea butter to lock in moisture and promote shine. The pack comes with two bars making it great to throw one into a gym bag and keep the other at home!

Ultra Light Face Lotion: This gentle, nutrient-rich daily moisturizer is formulated with highly-active plant-derived squalane and safflower and absorbs quickly into skin for a soft, nourished complexion.