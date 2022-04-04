Lexus Launches Program For Wellness Experiences at World-Class Resorts

Lexus has announced the launch of a wellness program for Lexus owners, via curated wellness experiences it has set up at world-class resorts Cal-a-Vie Health Spa and all three Miraval Resorts and Spas.

For those striving for a better self and looking to incorporate more balance into their lives, Lexus launches “Wellness Destinations.” This new program features collaborations with four luxury hospitality and wellness resorts and offers Lexus-curated wellness packages paired with complimentary transportation for each guest.

“After the last couple of years we have all experienced, it’s no surprise to see the focus on self-care paired with the desire to get away resulting in demand for wellness travel,” says Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. “As a luxury lifestyle brand, Lexus is meeting this need by offering curated, integrative experiences that focus on wellbeing at award-winning destinations.”

At Cal-Vie Health Spa in Southern California, travelers can book the “Lexus Living in Luxury” package, which includes the follow, with Lexus owners also receive a VIP welcome gift and 10% off the $7,300 cost per person (valid through March 2023).

Four-night stay in a Mediterranean-style French Provencal villa with a terrace or balcony

All meals and nutrition breaks, featuring gourmet spa cuisine

A cryotherapy session designed to flush toxins and help reduce chronic pain and inflammation, a metabolic test to better understand the guest’s metabolism or a BodPod session to gain knowledge of body fat and lean muscle mass, as recommended by the fitness director

One specialty spa treatment, such as a hand and foot renewal, hydrating wrap or similar treatment

One rejuvenating facial and two 50-minute Cal-a-Vie massages

One private fitness session with a 50-minute take-home program

Full spa amenities, including two pools, outdoor jacuzzi, sauna and steam bath

Meditation ceremony at the end of the stay to regard the guests’ intentions and put meaningful closure to their time at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Complimentary transportation in a luxury Lexus vehicle to and from the San Diego International Airport upon arrival and departure

Miraval resorts are offering guests a “Lexus Drive Your Way to Wellness” custom experience for $495 per person (valid through March 2023). This one-day experience – ranging from six to eight hours – is available at the three Miraval resorts, located in Arizona, Austin and the Berkshires, and includes a complimentary Lexus vehicle to use throughout the experience. Highlights include: