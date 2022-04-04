Lexus Launches Program For Wellness Experiences at World-Class Resorts

Lexus has announced the launch of a wellness program for Lexus owners, via curated wellness experiences it has set up at world-class resorts Cal-a-Vie Health Spa and all three Miraval Resorts and Spas.
For those striving for a better self and looking to incorporate more balance into their lives, Lexus launches “Wellness Destinations.” This new program features collaborations with four luxury hospitality and wellness resorts and offers Lexus-curated wellness packages paired with complimentary transportation for each guest.
“After the last couple of years we have all experienced, it’s no surprise to see the focus on self-care paired with the desire to get away resulting in demand for wellness travel,” says Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. “As a luxury lifestyle brand, Lexus is meeting this need by offering curated, integrative experiences that focus on wellbeing at award-winning destinations.”
At Cal-Vie Health Spa in Southern California, travelers can book the “Lexus Living in Luxury” package, which includes the follow, with Lexus owners also receive a VIP welcome gift and 10% off the $7,300 cost per person (valid through March 2023).
- Four-night stay in a Mediterranean-style French Provencal villa with a terrace or balcony
- All meals and nutrition breaks, featuring gourmet spa cuisine
- A cryotherapy session designed to flush toxins and help reduce chronic pain and inflammation, a metabolic test to better understand the guest’s metabolism or a BodPod session to gain knowledge of body fat and lean muscle mass, as recommended by the fitness director
- One specialty spa treatment, such as a hand and foot renewal, hydrating wrap or similar treatment
- One rejuvenating facial and two 50-minute Cal-a-Vie massages
- One private fitness session with a 50-minute take-home program
- Full spa amenities, including two pools, outdoor jacuzzi, sauna and steam bath
- Meditation ceremony at the end of the stay to regard the guests’ intentions and put meaningful closure to their time at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
- Complimentary transportation in a luxury Lexus vehicle to and from the San Diego International Airport upon arrival and departure
Miraval resorts are offering guests a “Lexus Drive Your Way to Wellness” custom experience for $495 per person (valid through March 2023). This one-day experience – ranging from six to eight hours – is available at the three Miraval resorts, located in Arizona, Austin and the Berkshires, and includes a complimentary Lexus vehicle to use throughout the experience. Highlights include:
- An intention-setting ceremony with a Miraval Guide
- Scenic drives to various destinations where a private guide leads hiking, biking and swimming expeditions
- Chef-prepared picnic lunch and a locally oriented activity, such as kayaking, paddle boarding or birdwatching