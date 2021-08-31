Filson x Helinox Collection Just in Time For Autumn Colors

To mark the changing of the seasons, Filson and Helinox, two brands known for offering premium equipment for outdoor enthusiasts, introduces a limited-edition collection that celebrates the forthcoming cooling temperatures, colors and enjoyment of fall.

The new collection melds the craftsmanship of Helinox with the heritage of Filson. It features strong and lightweight DAC aluminum alloy frames, resin hubs and 600D polyester fabric in a new Grey Shrub Camo pattern and Flame Orange.

The Filson x Helinox collection includes the Helinox Sunset Chair and Table One Hardtop, each with co-branded badges, detailed accents and silver alloy poles.

“It’s an honor to partner with Filson, a brand with an incredible history and known for its style, durability, outdoor utility and ruggedness,” said Azul Couzens, SVP of Sales and Marketing, Helinox. “This new collection reflects that heritage on the canvas of two of our most popular pieces with a look that captures the season.”

“Following the success of the first Filson x Helinox collab, this refreshed collection features pops of color inspired by the fall foliage in our Pacific Northwest backyard,” said Neil Morgan, director of marketing, Filson. “The collection’s modern and portable design offers our customers the perfect camp furniture for their next adventure.”

The Filson x Helinox collection is available now online at Helinox.com and Filson.com.