Chevrolet Makes TikTok Debut With Platinum-Selling Artist Breland

Chevrolet has entered the TikTok realm with the release of a rebooted music video of the hit song, “My Truck,” by the platinum-selling artist BRELAND.



“My Truck” features revamped song lyrics highlighting the Chevy Trucks lineup and visuals that feature Silverado in a starring role, available now on Chevy’s new TikTok profile, making it one of only a few automotive brands with a channel on TikTok.

“Chevy is a brand that loves celebrating trucks and the people who own them,” said Steven Majoros, VP of Chevrolet Marketing. “BRELAND’s song, ‘My Truck’ is so exciting because it is a great representation of why truck customers love their vehicles – they offer a source of adventure, fun and capability. The reboot of ‘My Truck’ will definitely be a new anthem for Chevy Truck customers.”

“Chevy was the perfect collaborator to breathe new life into ‘My Truck’ because they truly understand what makes truck culture so special,” said BRELAND. “They appreciate that truck enthusiasts are getting younger and more diverse, and that insight was the inspiration for the original version of the song. Coming to the table with that shared perspective made the collaborative process of rewriting ‘My Truck’ so much fun.”

Check out the video below or on Chevy’s TikTok channel here.