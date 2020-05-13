Carrots x State Bicycle Co. Collaborate on Limited-Editon BMX

Carrots x State Bicycle Co.

Anwar Carrots’ Carrots brand has teamed up with State Bicycle Co for the released of a limited edition 26″ BMX cruiser.

Customized with Carrots paint, the collaboration has been in the making for almost two years now. It features a Chromoly steel frame and fork, both sporting Carrot’s signature bright orange graphics and an anodized aluminum Carrots -logo’ed green crankset, seat and stem.

“…Me and team have been trying to make this come to fruition for almost 2 years,” said Anwar Carrots. Your soul tell you to cop then cop. My soul told me to have a bike created so we did it. …Y’all hold it down out there, and to those who purchase I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The State Bicycle Co. collabo is one of many since its launch in 2009. Previous collabos include Fruit Loops, The Simpsons as well as making a custom DAMN. edition for Kendrick Lemar.

The Carrots x State BMX is available for pre-order from Carrots and will be shipping mid-August.

