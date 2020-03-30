Guide to Casino Welcome Bonuses

Any avid gamer will tell you that building a bankroll to place wagers is not the easiest of tasks. You need to practice a lot of patience, play many games, and experience frustrating losses. Even so, you might not get all the money you need to have the best of times at the casino. Luckily, casinos seek to offer a solution to this problem by offering various types of bonuses. One of the bonuses that you can get, especially as a new player at the casino is a welcome bonus. You only get this bonus after signing up at a casino for the first time. Different casinos will have varying deals when it comes to the welcome bonuses on offer. Here are some of the options that casinos extend.

Deposit Match Bonus

This is one of the most common welcome bonuses you can find in internet casinos. After registering for a new valid account, the gaming establishments require a person to make a deposit and then the casino matches this up to a certain amount. For instance, a casino may offer a cash match bonus of 100% for deposits up to $1000. This means that if you deposit $1000 your account will read $2000.

Free Spins

Another form of welcome bonuses that casinos offer is free spins. Most of the time you can use these spins on selected games. A few casinos will, however, give you the freedom to choose the games that you will spend these spins at no extra cost. Gamers normally get a considerable amount of free spins which can range anywhere from 50 to 500 plus. This deal may also be accompanied by a deposit match bonus which gives you free money and spins to kick off your gambling journey.

No Deposit Bonus

Because of the competition that online casinos face, some opt to take their welcome bonus offering a notch higher. You can find some casinos that will offer a no deposit welcome bonus. This implies that you will get free money to place wagers without first depositing into your account. The deals, however, usually come with stringent wagering requirements that you must be on the lookout for if you want to enjoy this type of bonus. Expect about $10 dollars with this promotional offer.

Preferred Deposit Bonuses

Some casinos will welcome new members with a preferred deposit bonus deal. This is where you will get extra cash for using a specific deposit method. A majority of the casinos favour electronic payments. This means that you can get up to 15% or more of your deposit when you use the payment method that the casino advocates for.

Welcome Packages

This is another option that new members of a casino can take advantage of. A majority of these packages combine different types of welcome offers. Here you can get at least 3 offers for the first 3 deposits you make. Some casinos will even go up to 5 or more bonuses. These usually come with a set time-frames; thus you must be quick so that the deal does not expire because you can use it all up.

Cashable and Non-Cashable Welcome Bonus

When exploring the welcome bonus offers it is important to note that they either fall into a cashable bonus category or a non-cashable one. With a non-cashable bonus, you can use the extra cash to play games of your choice, but you will not keep the money you win. It is different for the cashable option because this allows you to keep the funds you win.

Conclusion

If you choose your welcome bonus correctly, you may end up with double or triple your investment. This will give you the much-needed financial boost you need to start placing bets with a lot of confidence. Be sure to take time choosing the casino to register with going for the ones that offer the most lucrative welcome bonus and other promotional deals. You should also remember to read the terms of the bonuses keenly so that you do not end up with a raw deal.