HEX Enters Premium Luggage Category with New Wireless Carry-On

HEX Brand is making its mark as a new player in the luggage category, dropping its first Case-Top Wireless Carry-On Suitcase via Kickstarter.

Since its inception, HEX has rolled out thoughtfully designed products. When the HEX team felt they could bring a better suitcase to market, they moved on this idea as well. HEX thinks “luggage should enhance your travel experience – and be more of a travel partner – existing to magnify the joy of travel.” With that, here is the new HEX Wireless Carry-on.

HEX spent months working back and forth with fabricators to develop a new case-top wireless charging system – which now has a patent pending. The charging bay is integrated in a convenient place on the top of the bag, which makes charging your phone on-the-go simple.

“Over the past 10 years at HEX, we’ve successfully developed hundreds of products, and we’re incredibly excited to launch the Wireless Carry-On. The crowdfunding approach gives us the ability to offer only the very best in terms of materials and designs, as well as to introduce our own patent-pending wireless charging system,” says Trent Valladares, HEX Co-founder. “We packed a crazy amount of features into this suitcase, and it goes above and beyond anything on the market. We know people are going to love it.”

Other premium features include the Makrolon Polycarbonate Shell (Makrolon is the Cadillac of poly), Hinomoto Lisof® Silent-Run Wheels, YKK’s EYL abrasion-resistant zippers, a modular packing pod system, and premium metal hardware throughout, among other features.

The Wireless Carry-On Kickstarter follows the success of the HEX x Jim Lee Artist Pack, which raised more than $300k through crowdfunding in 2019. To get behind the new HEX Wireless Carry-On, head to Kickstarter to be one of the first to get one.