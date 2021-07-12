UNKNWN Unveils Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach”-Inspired basketball Court Mural in Miami

Miami-based retailer UNKNWN has launched the Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” 2021 with a curated in-store experience in their Miami, Florida location.

In celebration of the release of LeBron James’ movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, Nike honored King James by transforming UNKNWN’s outdoor courtyard into a South Beach-inspired basketball court painted mural. The pink and teal court painting commemorates the re-release of the style.

As previously announced, UNKNWN is showcasing rare and speciality Nike LeBron PE basketball shoes from LeBron James’ personal collection and giving away personalized “Welcome to South Beach” custom photo booth postcards during the release of the style.