NIGO Auction Off Items From Personal Collection

JOOPITER announces its sixth sale entitled From Me To You, a curation of sought-after, iconic, and unseen items from the personal archive of NIGO.

The From Me To You collection explores NIGO’s decades-long standing at the epicenter of fashion, hip-hop and streetwear, and showcases the depth of his knowledge and passion for collecting. The auction celebrates NIGO’s legacy as a trailblazer and his intrinsic need to explore new avenues of expression and creative collaboration.

“From Me To You is named after one of my favorite Beatles songs, and it symbolizes the time to finally release my most cherished, personal collections out into the world,” said NIGO. “Each item is something that I have spent time and energy to collect, and many I’ve been privileged to help create. I am sincerely looking forward to seeing how they are passed onto the next generation, and I hope they continue to live on through the next.”

Categories include luxury accessories, fine jewelry, fine watches, vintage clothing, vintage denim & collectibles. There’s also custom items worn by NIGO throughout his career, as well as special pieces from his personal vintage and denim archives, many of which have inspired his own designs.

Photos courtesy of JOOPITER

“I’ve been wearing vintage since when I was 15 years old,” said NIGO. “There was a big American vintage trend in Japan in the ‘80s. The Japanese hardcore collectors were the ones who came up with the manual on vintage, and the culture still lives on today. The pursuit of learning from vintage clothing continues to inform everything I do.”

“We’re honored to have NIGO’s archive collection for this auction. Looking through these pieces, it’s like walking down memory lane for me. So many of these items are from iconic moments in fashion and culture, it’s a history lesson,” added Pharrell.

The auction will be open for global bidding on JOOPITER.com from November 9 to 16, 2023.