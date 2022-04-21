Igloo Drops Iron Maiden “Seventh Son of a Seventh Son” Cooler

Igloo has delivered a “Seventh Son of a Seventh Son” Playmate cooler, further expanding its collection of Iron Maiden coolers in collaboration with the legendary band synonymous with heavy metal.

This special-edition Playmate’s design is what Infinite Dreams are made of and pays tribute to Iron Maiden’s chart-topping seventh album released 34 years ago on April 11, 1988.

“We’re on a roll with our collaboration with Iron Maiden — one of heavy metal’s most influential bands of all time!” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “This Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Playmate is epically designed to honor the iconic album and marks the third cooler we’ve released for Maiden fans as a cool piece of memorabilia they can use tailgating at the Legacy of the Beast World Tour ‘22 and beyond.”

Igloo designed this Little Playmate cooler with striking graphics unmistakably inspired by the cover art and iconic stylized logo from Iron Maiden’s famous seventh studio album “Seventh Son of a Seventh Son”. Appearing on every Iron Maiden album cover and at every one of their live shows, Eddie — the band’s ever-evolving figurehead — is depicted in a polar landscape across all four panels of the Little Playmate’s trademarked tent top.

The Iron Maiden Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Little Playmate, along with two previously unleashed Iron Maiden Playmates, is available now at IglooCoolers.com/IronMaiden.