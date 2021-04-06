Igloo x Deadpool Chimichanga Truck Playmate Cooler

To celebrate Deadpool’s Nerdy 30 Years, Igloo and Marvel released their newest collaboration: A special-edition Deadpool Playmate cooler!

Inspired by the greatest (and mouthiest) mercenary and chimichanga aficionado within the Marvel Universe, the Deadpool Chimichanga Truck Playmate Pal is designed to look just like the food trucks we all know and love — with a focus on chimichangas, the deep-fried burrito that Marvel’s antihero amusingly has a constant, deep fascination with.

This original Playmate features a yellow base and matching custom artwork on the tent top, including Deadpool at the serving window, a menu and comical callouts, like “organic-ish ingredients”, incorporated throughout, another callback to the sarcastic character also known as The Merc With the Mouth.

“We love teaming up with Marvel, and this Deadpool Playmate collaboration was as fun as ever,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “We were able to perfectly capture Deadpool’s hilariousness and chimichanga obsession all in one super creative Playmate design. It’s especially exciting to release this fun cooler during Deadpool’s 30th anniversary for fans to chill their refreshments on their next outing or keep as a collector’s item.”

The special-edition Igloo x Deadpool Chimichanga Truck Playmate Pal — with capacity for up to nine 12-ounce cans — is available now at IglooCoolers.com, for $39.99, while supplies last.