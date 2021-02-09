SKET One & IAMRETRO To Debut “Greaper” During NTWRK’S Unboxed Festival

Following the announcement of NTWRK’S Unboxed Festival 2021, world renowned artist Sket One announced the upcoming limited release of “Greaper”.

Only available during NTWRK’s first ever Unboxed Festival on the NTWRK app on Sunday, February 14 at 12:15PM PST, “Greaper” will arrive as Sket One’s first toy produced by IAmRetro.

“Greaper is the reaper of the souls of spent Spraycans and it is here to collect,” stated Sket One. “As a graffiti writer just wanted to mix spray paint with something fun and dark.”

“Greaper” is a darker take and perspective of a vinyl collectible toy with a graffiti touch. With an edition of only 777 available worldwide, “Greaper” will be available for $125 and is a must have collectible by Sket One.

Download the NTWRK app for a chance at scoring Sket One’s “Greaper” while supplies last: Unboxed Festival 2021.