BHAKTA Spirits Releases Its New 1928 Rye

BHAKTA 1928
Photo courtesy of BHAKTA
0
Shares
0
0
0
0

BHAKTA Spirits, the world’s preeminent House of Vintages, has announced the release of its new flagship, the BHAKTA 1928.

Making its national debut, the new spirit is a boundary-breaking blend of straight rye whiskey, XO Calvados, and ultra-aged Armagnac named in honor of the most ancient vintage contained in each bottle, BHAKTA 1928 unifies America’s finest rye with France’s two most exquisite brandies.

Building from a bold base of 2018 vintage American straight rye whiskey (60%), the blend is then enriched with XO Calvados (30%) — adding deep age and complex layers of rich, juicy fruit. But it’s the final fortification of ancient Armagnac from the über-rare 1928, 1941, 1962, 1973, and 1996 vintages (10%) which transport BHAKTA 1928 into unprecedented territory.

BHAKTA 1928
Photo courtesy of BHAKTA

BHAKTA 1928 is available now online. Head to ShopBhakta.com for more info on how to order.

Stories and posts contributed by the BallerStatus staff and editors.

You May Also Like