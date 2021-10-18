Ryan Sheckler’s 13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Reunites Community

Earlier this month, the Sheckler Foundation hosted Ryan Sheckler’s 13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at The Monarch Golf Links in Dana Point, California, as the first event to reunite the foundation’s community of committed supporters, sponsors and volunteers.

This year was no different than the initial golf tournament as countless celebrities, action sports athletes, sponsors and volunteers gathered for the fun-filled, Las Vegas themed event.

Notable guests in attendance included: Fred Durst, Matt Sanders of Avenged Sevenfold, Ken Roczen, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Iikka Backstrom, Eero Niemela, Griffin Colapinto, Tracy Murray, Cris Judd, Steel Lafferty, David Reyes, Sean Malto, Mikey Taylor, Tilly Levine, Clay Hensley, SC Big Boy and more.

The generous giving and donations of those involved continues to further the Sheckler Foundation to help kids in need and injured action sports athletes. Various sponsors rallied together to support Ryan and the Sheckler Foundation, from Oakley and Red Bull to New Belgium and Chronic Taco.

“This year’s golf tournament had a vibe to it and it was a blessing for us to gather together once again,” said Ryan Sheckler, co-founder of the Sheckler Foundation. “The past two years have been difficult for all and we are grateful that so many people and companies are in the place to be able to support our mission. The generous donations of so many will continue to allow us to keep empowering people to be the change they want to see in the world.”

For additional info on The Sheckler Foundation, stay tuned to ShecklerFoundation.org.