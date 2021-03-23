Vans & SE Bikes Celebrate Bike Life Culture with Capsule

Vans teams up with legendary BMX brand SE Bikes for a collection that celebrates bike life culture and honors both brands’ legacies.

In 1970, at just 14 years old, Scot Breithaupt organized the first ever BMX race in a vacant lot in Long Beach, California. The rest, as they say, is history, as Scot became one of the main forces in growing the sport. Seven years later, he founded Scot Enterprises, and SE Racing was born. Best known for its “PK Ripper” bike, designed in 1979 and named after BMX legend Perry Kramer, SE has evolved along with the sport, innovating and introducing new bike styles.

Fast forward to 2021, the Vans x SE Bikes collection brings SE branding to Vans’ Style 36 silhouette — the 1978 forefather of today’s Old Skool, which debuted the brands now iconic Sidestripe. Dropping in three different colorways, the shoe features reflective checkerboard detailing and sidewall art that calls out some of SE’s most popular bikes. For little riders who prefer to ditch the laces, the collection also features a Velcro version of the modern Old Skool in a throwback racing red and plume colorway available in toddler sizes.

As for apparel, a graphic tee in the same colorway is available, featuring a signature SE and Vans “Off The Wall” collaboration logo. The coordinating Mini Ward Cross Body bag keeps riders’ hands free, while a reflective 3M checkerboard stripe below the zipper brings the style. The same reflective checkerboard motif carries over on a long sleeve ringer tee and camper hat, while a fleece short, long sleeve knit shirt and pullover hoodie complete the look.

The Vans x SE Bikes collection is available beginning this April at select Vans retailers and SEbikes.com.