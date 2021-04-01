Travis Scott’s Cacti Seltzer Outsells Truly & White Claw

Travis Scott is killing it in the seltzer category, after his CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer set a new bar with a record-shattering sales performance only one week after launch.

Available on March 15, CACTI had the highest rate of sale in its first week for any variety pack in Anheuser-Busch Seltzer history. It also outpaced competitors including Truly Hard Seltzer Lemonade Seltzer Mix Pack, VIZZY Hard Seltzer Variety Pack, and Mikes Hard Lemonade Seltzer Variety Pack within their first week.

“I just want to say thank you to all the fans and supporters for going out and making the CACTI launch so successful,” said Travis Scott. “The reaction to the product has the team and I motivated to go even harder as we plan out what’s next for the brand. We are just getting started.”

Following CACTI’s launch on March 15, the product had already sold out in thousands of locations across the country in just 24 hours while online inventory from retailers sold out in under 12 hours thanks to consumer demand through DRINKCACTI.com. That same day, Travis Scott took to the streets of Los Angeles himself in a custom CACTI Delivery Truck as he surprised fans across the city as they purchased CACTI for the first time.

The seltzer broke into the Top 5 of the seltzer category with a 3.2% share.