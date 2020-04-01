Story of Estevan Oriol & Mister Cartoon Told in Netflix Doc “LA Originals”

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for an upcoming documentary about Los Angeles art/Chicano legends Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon.

Titled LA Originals, the film is billed as “an exploration of the culture and landmarks of the Chicano and street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s status as behind-the-scenes Hip Hop legends.”

It delves into the two LA artists’ road to success.

The film features the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, George Lopez, Cypress Hill, pop punk band Blink-182, actress Michelle Rodriguez, actor Wilmer Valderrama and the legendary Danny Trejo.

The Estevan Oriol-directed LA Originals is slated for release on Netflix on April 10th.