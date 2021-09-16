Auto Enthusiasts Race to Be The First To Own the Lexus IS 500 F Sport

In early 2021, Lexus launched its reimagined MY’21 IS sports sedan. This fall, the brand will bring to market the vehicle that auto enthusiasts asked for, the first-ever IS 500 F SPORT Performance, with a 472-horsepower, naturally aspirated V8 engine. It’s the most powerful IS ever.

In a new marketing campaign for the IS 500, they feature the “License to Thrill” documentary. It follows 14 auto enthusiasts as their driving skills were put to the test for a chance to be the first five people in the country to own the IS 500 F SPORT Performance. Lexus invited the 14 hopefuls with varying amounts of driving experience to APEX Motor Club in Arizona. First, they got pro tips from Lexus IMSA Drivers Townsend Bell, Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz. Then, each driver had a shot at posting the best lap time in the IS 500, pushing their own limits to gain the slightest edge. The film reveals who celebrates at the podium, who is among the first to own the IS 500 and who receives the surprise of a lifetime – an IS 500 free of charge.

“Auto enthusiasts asked us to create a V8 version of the IS sports sedan, and Lexus answered their call with the first-ever IS 500 F SPORT Performance,” said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our passionate enthusiasts than creating a race for the chance to own it before anyone else.”