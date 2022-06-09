Igloo Teams Up With Teva For Playmate Cooler & Sandal Collection

Igloo and Teva have teamed up to create a limited-edition collection featuring recycled materials and designed to get you outside this summer.

The new Teva x Igloo ECOCOOL® Little Playmate and Teva x Igloo Hurricane XLT2 sandal were inspired by nature’s varied terrain and meant to fuel off-the-grid adventures. This collection is available today from Igloo and Teva, and at select REI stores and REI.com, through an exclusive retail partnership.

“We’re extremely grateful to collaborate with Teva, an impactful, like minded brand that prioritizes fun and creating earth-friendly products,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “With the awesome, matching Playmate cooler and Teva sandal designs made with recycled plastic, we’re making it more enjoyable for our consumers to get back to doing what they love this summer — adventuring outside in comfort and fully stocked with chilled refreshments.”

Centered around both brands’ commitment to making better decisions for the planet. Igloo and Teva merged their expertise in enabling modern adventure through classic coolers and versatile sandals to create an adventure-ready collection crafted with recycled materials.

“Collaborations have historically been fuel for product innovation and experimentation, but our partnership with Igloo represents something more… two iconic brands aligned around a common cause and commitment to innovation with a purpose,” Anders Bergstrom, Vice President, Global

GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands, stated.

The 7-quart Teva x Igloo ECOCOOL Little Playmate features post-consumer recycled plastic in the outside body, lid and liner of the world-famous cooler and is part of Igloo’s ECOCOOL Collection of hardside coolers made with a recycled resin compound that repurposes discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs. As a special addition, Igloo reintroduced its adjustable carrying strap on the Teva ECOCOOL Playmate, now woven with REPREVE® performance fiber that’s made from recycled plastic bottles and incorporates a unique design inspired by Mother Nature.

In perfect alignment, the durable Teva x Igloo Hurricane XLT2 sandal matches the splash-ready shoulder strap of the ECOCOOL Little Playmate, featuring the same REPREVE® material made from recycled plastic. Once well-worn and ready to retire, the iconic Hurricane XLT2 can be recycled through the TevaForever sandal recycling program.

The limited-edition Teva x Igloo ECOCOOL Little Playmate, $55.00, and Teva x Igloo Hurricane XLT2 Sandal, $80.00, are available for purchase now, while supplies last.