BOTE Introduces Inflatable Adirondack Chair: the AeroRondak

BOTE, known for its innovative range of summer products, has introduces its latest release: the AeroRondak.

BOTE took everything we loved out of a traditional Adirondack chair and made it inflatable, perfect for going to the pool, camping, tailgating or even a backyard BBQ.

The AeroBOTE construction allows the AeroRondak chair to transform from a backpack-size into a fully functional outdoor chair in minutes for superior ease of transportation and storage.

AeroRondak Features:

MAGNEPOD Compatible – Compatible with our magnetic drinkware and accessory retention system.

BVA Foam Covered Arm Rests – The BVA multi-textured pad is heat sealed to shed water and provides plenty of cushion.

Grab-Handle – Redesigned to be the most comfortable Grab Handle for transportation.

Inflate/Deflate Valves – Compatible with high pressure pumps capable of connecting to HR valves.

Made with AeroTech – Portable, highly durable AeroTech inflatable technology lets you take the adventure with you wherever you go.

For more info or to order your own, visit BoteBoard.com.