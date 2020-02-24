Kidrobot Debuts Six Iconic Characters New Bhunny Series

Art toy brand Kidrobot has released its much-anticipated Bhunny figure designed by Frank Kozik, featuring six iconic characters: Godzilla, Bob Ross, Hello Kitty, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s Donatello and Beetlejuice.

Each 4-inch figure is a stylized version of the character from which it was inspired. Each features a distinctly oversized head and mini body and is accompanied by a Bhunny Paw, Kidrobot’s version of a rabbit’s foot. Additionally, the limited series is packaged in custom boxes, featuring original art from each character’s respective universe.

“Once each Bhunny sells out, it will never be available again,” said Kozik. “That’s why we crafted this series so carefully—no two Bhunny figures are the same in shape and color. We recognize that these pieces aren’t just toys but unique pieces of collectible, colorful art that celebrate iconic pop culture.”

Each limited edition Bhunny is numbered and available for $11.99 at Target, Walmat, select retailers, and KidRobot.com.

The series’ remaining five figures will be released simultaneously, with hundreds of new licensed Bhunnies expected to launch throughout 2020.