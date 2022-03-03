Duke Cannon Launches Shamrock Line of Grooming Goods

Men’s grooming brand Duke Cannon drops off a line of new grooming goods just in time for St. Paddy’s Day, dubbed the Shamrock line.

Consist of a “Big Arse Brick of Soap” and a “Thick Wicked Minty Body Wash”, the new goods were created to freshen you up, no matter if your St. Paddy’s plans are sitting on the couch crushing corn beef and cabbage or consuming copious amounts of Irish Whiskey and stouts.

Product details are as follows:

SHAMROCK BIG ARSE BRICK OF SOAP – $9.00

There once was a lad who woefully stank ’til Duke O’Cannon told him point-blank: “Get a Shamrock Brick, and lather up quick, for ye smell like an old septic tank.”

Initially conceived as a satirical Instagram post and spurred on by the three fans who said they “might actually use this,” Duke Cannon launched Shamrock THICK in 2020 to immediate Irish fanfare. New for 2022, The Big Arse Brick of Shamrock Soap features the same wicked minty scent that smells good enough to eat* — now in Big Ass Brick of Soap form. Available for a limited time only.

*Not actually edible.

PRODUCT SPECS

Packed with rich, gaelic lather

3x bigger than common bar soaps

Wicked minty scent is actually good

Triple-milled for a longer-lasting bar

Buy our 3 Pack and save 10%

10 oz bar

SHAMROCK THICK WICKED MINTY BODY WASH – $9.00

Aye! Nothin’ signals the comin’ o’ spring like a limited edition body wash,” said no one ever, but that didn’t stop us from launching Shamrock THICK, the latest seasonal home run from Duke Cannon. Initially conceived as a satirical Instagram post and spurred on by the three fans who said they “might actually use this,” our innovation team has perfected the most creamy, deliciously minty, and, to be clear – non-edible – body wash. Like other Shamrock-themed liquids, Shamrock THICK will not be here long, so grab ye a bottle or two b’fore they sell out.

PRODUCT SPECS:

Packed with rich, gaelic lather

THICK has a 3x thicker viscosity and Shamrock THICK is even thicker

Wicked minty scent is actually good

17.5 oz. bottle will last longer than a keg of green beer

Buy our 3 Pack and save 10%

17.5 oz. bottle