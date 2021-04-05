Choosing a Vape Liquid: 3 Things To Consider

Shopping for a vape liquid?

When vaping first started, there was not much choice. Today, however, there’s a ton of choice— from high PG or high VG, between free base and nicotine salts, from short fills to 10ml, and anything in between.

This can be an overwhelming experience for the new vapers. Not to worry though, we created a simplified guide so you can pick the best vape liquid you can find.

The Flavor

E-liquids come in all kinds of flavor you can think of! From a Virginia Blend Tobacco-inspired flavor to the sweet ripe mango vape juices, even your favorite latte coffee flavor is available.

In general e-liquid flavor is divided into 3 categories:

Tobacco and Mint Flavors

For some people, tobacco and mint or menthol flavored vape juice are what they need to continue vaping after years of giving up cigarettes. These are most suitable for vape beginners.

Fruity

Fruity flavored vape juice can range from sweet, tart, citrus or sour. From a green apple or lychee flavor to the exotic fruity tropical mixtures that manufacturers come up with.

Meals and Drinks

Some juices even replicate common foods and drinks from your coffee, cocktails and fizzy drinks to cereals, bacon, and even roasted chicken.

With that said, flavor is up to you. You can take advantage of various vape juices available in Simply e-liquid UK has to offer, trying out some unique flavors and discover that you really enjoy.

Nicotine Strength

E-cigs offer you total control on your nicotine intake. And for the smokers who want to quit, this is an important question answered.

Most vapers choose nicotine strength that are just too weak for them to switch successfully. If you are smoking 15 – 20 cigs daily, then you’re probably best off puffing the strongest vape juice you can find, typically 18mg in a 10ml bottle.

However, if you smoke less or just want a mild cigarette, then you can choose 12mg per 10ml. With that said, if vaping seems not to not work for you, then we suggest you get a higher nicotine strength.

In general, a higher nicotine level is better when starting, then gradually reducing the strengths over time. Getting the right nicotine strength is crucial since too little can make you vape more, while too much can actually give you headaches.

VG/PG Ratio

The main base solution in a vape juice is either VG (Vegetable Glycerol) or PG (Propylene Glycol), or a combination of both. PG offers more flavor, but produces weaker vapor. Meanwhile, VG is more viscous with a slightly sweet taste which mutes the flavor, however, produces huge clouds of vapor.

Due to this difference, manufacturers usually produce a mixture of the 2 in varying ratio. The more common VG/PG ratio is 60:40, satisfying most users with the amount of vapor and nice flavor that it produces.

Take note, however, that there are people who are allergic to PG. So, if you ever find yourself itching or having breathing difficulties after vaping on PG/VG or pure PG, then you should just go with VG blends or get a juice with a mix ratio of 20% PG and 80% VG.