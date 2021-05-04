Igloo Launches Expanded Collection for Star Wars Day

In celebration of Stars Wars Day (known by fans as “May the 4th”), Igloo announced the expansion of its collection of Playmate coolers, softside coolers and stainless steel drinkware inspired by Star Wars.

Each of the nine new special-edition styles features custom Star Wars artwork depicting fan-favorite characters and comic book excerpts while expanding upon Igloo’s previously released Star Wars Playmate and drinkware collection.

“It’s always a blast working with Lucasfilm, and this time it was exceptionally so,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Together, we got to create nine amazing brand-new cooler and tumbler styles, including our very first Star Wars-inspired cooler bags, for fans on Star Wars Day so they can keep their food fresh and drinks cool on any adventure in this galaxy.”

The new Igloo Star Wars-inspired cooler collection includes a 7-quart Playmate Pal (fitting up to nine 12-ounce cans), two 28-can Daypack cooler backpacks, a 16-can Lunch Pail cooler bag and five Stainless Steel Can Tumblers. All styles feature custom artwork.

The entire Igloo Stars Wars-inspired collection is available now at IglooCoolers.com/StarWars.