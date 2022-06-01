Wiz Khalifa Drops Limited Edition Bottles of McQueen and the Violet Fog

Wiz Khalifa has teamed up with his favorite gin brand, McQueen and the Violet Fog, for limited edition bottles just in time for the summer.
The tie-dye printed bottles with Wiz Khalifa’s face have already received excitement on social media from fans and are flying off shelves across the country.
McQueen and the Violet Fog is the world’s smoothest gin, and these summer bottles are perfect for making refreshing summer cocktails or for collecting alongside last year’s limited edition green bottle.
The limited edition “Wiz Khalifa” tie-dye bottles are available while supplies lasts in the below states and retail for ~$34.99.
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Florida
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Nebraska
Nevada
New Jersey
New York
Oklahoma
Rhode Island
Texas
Vermont
Washington D.C
Wisconsin