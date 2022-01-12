Test-Driving the 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks

Since being discontinued in the mid-1990s, enthusiasts have been awaiting its return, including us. 2021 finally saw the triumph return of the iconic Ford Bronco… and the car company loaned us one for a week to test drive.

If you recall, back in 2017, fan-created concept renderings surfaced that showed what a new Bronco could look like and they had Bronco enthusiasts amazed. This came after Ford confirmed the model’s return at the 2017 North American International Auto Show. Four years later, the first production models are here… and we couldn’t be more excited.

The 2021 Ford Bronco is available in various models in both 2-door and 4-door, from the Base, which starts at $29,300; to the extreme off-roading “Wildtrak” edition, which starts at just under $47,000 and boasts 35-inch tires, among other upgrades. We were delivered a tricked out version of the Outer Banks 4×4 that came with all the add-ons.

First things first, the new Bronco looks amazing. After last being seen in the mid to late-1990s, the update didn’t disappoint in our opinion. This even goes for the Base model, which isn’t usually the case, because… well, its the base model. It’s a fun vehicle to drive and we’re glad it’s back. When driving around the city, we’ve seen quite a few new Broncos on the road, so we’re assuming most of you appreciate it as well.

This 2021 Bronco Outer Banks came in Rapid Red Metallic with black interior and leather trim. It boasts a 2.7L Ecoboost V6 Engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The Outer Banks comes equipped with the Lux package, which boasts a 12-inch touchscreen and a Bang & Olufsen sound system, as well a heated steering wheel and wireless charging pad.

Another fun thing about the Bronco is that you can remove the doors and the top, giving it a Jeep-like feel to it. We didn’t get around to doing that, but if you Google a few photos, you can see.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks starts at $39,335, though our test-drive model carried an MSRP of $53,355. We’re confident anyone who chooses to purchase the new Bronco will be more than pleased.

Thanks to Ford for providing the Bronco for a test-drive.