What You Should Know About Coolsculpting Cost in New York

If there’s anything the latest epidemic taught us, it’s that it’s pretty easy to gain weight. It takes pretty much no effort and just a few months locked at home, with physical movement at a minimum. Losing this weight, however, is exponentially harder, especially with many parts of the world still under strict lockdown.

For those who have already found love handles, double chins and excess fat on their thighs, there are cosmetic treatments which can give you an easy solution to a very difficult problem. One of the most revolutionary fat reduction procedures is Coolsculpting. Many patients all over the country have tried it out and have seen very positive results, so knowing more about it, from how it works to the Coolsculpting cost in New York, LA and other big cities could help countless individuals discover an easy and convenient answer to their problem.

Why Choose Coolsculpting From So Many Others?

Coolsculpting is a very special fat reduction procedure. The equipment and practices utilized in the treatment are different from anything else that you’ll find at cosmetic centers.

Most fat reduction procedures are invasive in some way. They require injections, incisions and cuts, all of which, in their own way, cause damage to your skin. Some less than others, like procedures that exclusively involve injections and only lightly puncture the skin.

Coolsculpting isn’t minimally invasive. It’s non-invasive. The procedure will not damage your skin or body in any way and the outcome will look just as good, if not better than many other fat reduction treatments out there. Not a single skin cell will be harmed throughout the entire treatment, but the fat under it will become visibly decreased.

A lot of people have a hard time imagining how you can actually burn away fat without cutting anything open or injecting a compound. But believe it or not, the science behind it makes a lot of sense and was actually found through our natural sense of curiosity.

How Coolsculpting Actually Works

Back in the 20th century, doctors noticed how some children had less fat in their cheeks. It seemed like something random or arbitrary, but they wanted to see what could cause one child to have more fat in their cheeks than the other, regardless if they were born that way.

After doing the research, it turned out that the kids with less fat in their cheeks ate more popsicles. It turns out that fat cells have an innate weakness to freezing temperatures. When exposed to the cold long enough, they are irreparably damaged and through the process of apoptosis, are naturally flushed out of the body.

Knowing this, cosmetic clinics are able to freeze various parts of the body to initiate apoptosis in the fat cells. With enough control over the Coolsculpting equipment, doctors are able to freeze that particular area only to the point that apoptosis occurs, but not to the point that any other tissue type is harmed. It gets as cold as 12 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 11 degrees Celsius. It’s pretty chilly, sure, but bearable.

During the Procedure

In the first 10 minutes of the procedure, your skin will go numb from the cold. This is actually really good, since it means you won’t feel anything throughout the whole thing, no anesthesia required.

The entire procedure goes by without much discomfort or pain, though right after it’s finished, you’re going to feel a little aching in the treated area as is expected after 40 to 50 minutes of freezing temperatures. During this hour, you’re going to have specialized cold, metal pads placed on your body. These get cold and expose your skin to that temperature.

After the procedure, you can leave the premises no problem and won’t have to worry about any disruptive side-effects or recovery. Right after the treatment, you might also feel a little tugging, which is also very normal. It’s recommended that you just wait until this side-effect disappears on its own. There’s no complicated post-treatment care required.

What to Expect Afterwards

There is a small catch to Coolsculpting. While the treatment uses your natural abilities to smooth out areas with excess fat, it may take a while for it to do this. More specifically: up to 6 months. Now that’s in no way a short amount of time, but for anyone who’s patient enough, it’s also not that long.

You need to take into consideration how with every subsequent Coolsculpting session, your body has to dispose of so many fat cells on its own. This isn’t all that easy and it’s not something you can rush.

But you don’t have to just sit around, waiting for the final results. You’ll be seeing a gradual difference in your body as time goes by until the fat reduction is complete and the treated area is completely sculpted. During this time, you’ll need to avoid doing the things that caused the fat buildup in the first place.

This includes avoiding junk or fatty food, being physically inactive and pretty much anything else that could disrupt the results of the Coolsculpting treatment. I’d be a shame to put all that effort into the procedure, only to go back to the unhealthy habits and find that the Coolsculpting made little to no difference.

So, after the treatment, you’ll need to be patient and be ready for changes in how you take care of your body.

Where to Find and What it Costs

Depending on where you live, going for a Coolsculpting treatment can be like going to a normal spa because of how many cosmetic centers there are in major metropolitan areas. You can find several that fit your budget, are in a good location and have very comfortable premises.

