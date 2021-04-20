Emmanuel Acho & Tiffany Pham Appear in New Lexus Spot Called “Modern Leaders”

Lexus presents the human side of its brand and automotive technology in their latest campaign called “Modern Leaders”, featuring author and sports analyst Emmanuel Acho and author Tiffany Pham — each of whom showcase the 2021 LS 500.

The new LS was designed with human experiences and emotions in mind, with intuitive technology and features that act in partnership with its driver.

“The flagship LS is Lexus’ ultimate expression of omotenashi, or anticipatory hospitality,” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of marketing for Lexus. “Our human-centric design and engineering philosophy elevates the Lexus ownership experience and helps create an emotional connection between our guests and their LS.”

In “Utterly Human,” starring Acho, and “More Than Intelligence,” starring Pham, the LS plays an integral role in assisting two modern leaders with preparation for on-camera appearances by providing a luxuriously comfortable and innovative space that inspires their speeches. Acho and Pham enjoy a few of the flagship sedan’s suite of available features including Shiatsu Massage, Climate Concierge and Head-Up Display.

“Utterly Human” and “More Than Intelligence” will air during primetime, late night, special events and sports, including the Olympics, NFL, NHL and USGA. In addition to the broadcast spots, the campaign includes advanced TV, digital, print and out of home. Media partnerships will roll out over the coming months.

For more about the new 2021 Lexus LS 500, visit Lexus.com/LS.