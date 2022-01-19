Lexus’ 2022 NX Shows Up in New “Moonfall” Ad Spot

Lexus takes fans on a ride of a lifetime in a new ad spot for the upcoming sci-fi disaster film Moonfall.

As the film’s automotive partner, the 2022 Lexus NX makes some notable appearances in this new collaborative ad spot.

“The all-new NX represents the future of the Lexus brand, ushering in the next level of luxury,” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. “The NX’s bold styling, intuitive technology and connected driving feel make it the perfect partner for an epic adventure.”

It is shown throughout the movie, driven by Charlie Plummer’s character, Sonny Harper, in a three-minute, high-action scene, among other spots.

Moonfall is due in theaters February 4th. Watch the ad spot below.