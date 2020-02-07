ILLEST x Medicom Toy Collaborate on Le Mans “Pink Pig”-Inspired Be@rbrick

Medicom Toy links with Fatlace and ILLEST for another iteration of the Be@rbrick, designed by Illest Creative Director Mark Arcenal.

For the 100% and 400% sized Be@rbrick, Arcenal channels the inner racer with a design inspired by one of the most iconic race cars: the 1970 Le Mans “Pink Pig” Porsche. It also names each city where the brand is represented globally.

As with all ILLEST releases, the Be@rbrick is extremely limited. The pre-order is available now, with the release date on February 13th. For more info, visit IllestBrand.com.