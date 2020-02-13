Crown Royal Regal Apple x Joe Freshgoods Presents: ROYAL APPLE GOODS Capsule Collection

Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal Regal Apple has linked up with Chicago designer Joe Freshgoods for a pop-up activation and limited collection in the Windy City for NBA All-Star Weekend 2020.

Freshgoods is serving as the Creative Director to bring the Crown Royal variant to life, as well as curating a capsule collection called Royal Apple Goods.

Available this weekend only, the collection is comprised of custom created apparel and accessories such as sneaker bags, hoodies, t-shirts and bandanas. The sneaker bags will be made from Crown Royal’s iconic bags that enclose each bottle of Crown Royal Regal Apple.

Freshgoods will unveil the capsule collection on Friday (February 14) at The Royal Pop Up by Crown Royal Regal Apple, via an invite-only, pop up shop.

“I’ve always had a great love affair with Crown Royal, so this partnership felt like the thing to do. They’re re-defining royalty in a way that’s relevant to a new generation – to creators and people and from all walks of life – and I’m really excited to be a part of it,” said Joe Freshgoods. “With this Crown Royal Regal Apple capsule collection, we’re making something fun, cool and fresh that inspires self-expression and bridges the intersections of art and culture, while taking inspiration from my hometown of Chicago. This will be an historic weekend.”