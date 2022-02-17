Test-Driving the New 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Jeep has made a splash with the introduction of its new luxury SUV, the Grand Wagoneer. Though, it’s Jeep is behind the impressive new SUV, the Jeep name is actually absent from a branding perspective on the vehicle, as it features only Wagooner badges throughout.

Also, it’s important to note that the Grand Wagoneer is the elevated version of the mainstream version, simply known as the Wagoneer — and it’s quite the step up. The “Grand” edition boasts all the bells and whistles you would expect from a large luxury SUV that carries a six-figure pricetag. From a capable 471-hp V8 to the plush, stitched leather seats, we were amazed by all the details that the new Grand Wagoneer carries. There’s even touch-screens at arm’s reach for almost every passenger with features that will keep the entire family entertained, not to mention a “night vision” mode in the dash (yes, seriously).

The new Grand Wagoneer sports a 471-horsepower 6.4-liter V8 engine that is paried with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive, along with towing capability of almost 10,000 pounds. Another impressive feature is the adaptive air suspension that allows you to raise the ride height up to 3.6 inches or lower it by a half-inch if that’s your preference.

Inside, it boasts three-row seating with enough space for 7-8 people, which makes it suitable for large families. Though our loaner had second-row captain’s chairs, which is standard, a bench seat is available. There’s also a number of luxury touches, such as genuine wood accents, customizable ambient interior lighting, and a camera-fed rearview mirror. There’s a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a head-up display, and rear-seat monitoring system that displays a video feed onto the central touchscreen.

There’s more screens as well, including the main 12.0-inch center touchscreen that sits above a 10.3-inch touchscreen for the HVAC system. In the Series II edition and up, there’s another 10.3-inch touchscreen for the front-seat passenger. The second-row finds a 10.3-inch touchscreen between the captain’s chairs, as well as a pair of 10.1-inch touchscreens with everything you’d expect, including Netflix, HULU and even games.

Finally, the Grand Wagoneer has a McIntosh stereo, with 23 speakers.

The Grand Wagoneer is impressive. From the luxury interior to the beautiful and unique exterior, Jeep has definitely made a mark on the luxury SUV category with this one. They start at $89,995 for the Series ( and goes to $109,995 for the Series II and up. For more info, head to Jeep.com.