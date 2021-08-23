Emil Johansson Celebrates Etnies Shoe Launch With New Video

Etnies has launched the new Emil Johansson Signature Camber Crank colorway and to celebrate, he has delivered a new video called “Bracken”, filmed at the new Kisa Bike Park in Sweden.

“I’m stoked to produce my first edit with etnies along with the release of my first signature colorway shoe,” said Emil. “The etnies Camber Crank has been my go-to shoe for trail bike riding for the past year. I love how the shoe stays grippy even in the muddiest conditions and keeps my feet from getting soaked. It is supportive & feels great on the foot all day long.”

The new Camber Crank Signature Navy/Black Colorway features a grippy Michelin outsole designed for flat pedals that is 3x more durable. It also features a TPU molded Pedal Shank 2 in the midsole for support and pedaling efficiency, while the laces easily stuff into the tongue lace pocket and its tongue gussets shield moisture, dirt, and debris.

For more info, visit etnies.com.