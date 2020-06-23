Herschel Supply Partners with Ocean Wise to Save the Vancouver Aquarium

Herschel Supply Co. continues to do its part in giving back to local businesses and those in need. Most recently, the company announced the Herschel Supply Re-Sail Program, created to help save the beloved Vancouver Aquarium.

Despite being local to Vancouver, the Vancouver Aquarium is one of the top five largest in North America. Though it’s best known as a tourist attraction, it’s more than that, with programs centered around world class marine research and ocean conservation.

Partnering with the aquarium, Herschel has sourced material from locally used boat sails (that would otherwise go to the landfill) and created an upcycled collection of home products and accessories, such as: a Utility Apron, Pen Case, Wall Organizer, Large and Small Bucket Containers.

Built in Herschel’s Vancouver workshop by in-house designers, each item is one-of-a-kind and all proceeds from the Herschel Supply Re-Sail Program will be donated to the not-for-profit Vancouver Aquarium, which is currently in jeopardy since they’ve been closed to the public due to COVID-19 since March 17.

The Herschel Supply Re-Sail Program is available now at HerschelSupply.com.