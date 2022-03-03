Element Skateboards Partners With 1% For The Planet

Element Skateboards are expanding the actions on its earth-conscious initiatives that have been a part of the brand since 1992.

Beyond innovative skateboarding goods and durable apparel that respect the planet, the brand wants to be more responsible. They have announced a partnership with 1% for the Planet to fight climate change with its global skateboard hardgoods sales.

As a part of Element’s “Conscious by Nature” program, from 2022 onward, the company will donate 1% of all global skateboard hardgoods sales — an initiative that will directly fund experts and NGOs in their work to fight against deforestation and contribute to reforestation and biodiversity.

“After all, it is not lost on us that skateboards are made from trees, this is the best place for us to start. We are conscious that it is a first step of many to come. A journey toward a more positive company. Our need to progress,” Element says in a press release. “By partnering with a trusted organization, 1% for the Planet, we rely on their years of experience and expertise to help continue Element’s environmental commitment.”

1% for the Planet represents a global network of businesses, individuals, and nonprofit organizations tackling Earth’s environmental issues. For more info, visit Onepercentfortheplanet.org and ElementBrand.com.