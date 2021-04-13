HUF Unveils New 420 Capsule Collection

HUF has unveiled its anticipated 420 Pack – a vintage-inspired capsule collection designed to celebrate the holiday.

This 420, HUF takes a trip back to the 1970’s with nostalgic graphics, typography, and counterculture references. This capsule follows HUF’s “Green Buddy,” a character inspired by classic comic book art, through his daily wake-and-bake routine. Green Buddy finds himself some stoned-stardom with his own “A Day In The Life” comic strip and makes an appearance across a range of apparel and accessories.

To launch HUF’s new 420 capsule, the lookbook features bLAck pARty – who previously featured in HUF’s Summer 2020 campaign – and Elle Banes, both wearing key pieces from the 420 Pack including the all-over print Day In The Life Woven Shirt, a cozy Green Buddy Terry Cloth Short and Bucket Hat, and the return of the Plantlife slides.

The HUF 420 Pack releases April 15, exclusively at HUF’s flagship stores and online shop.