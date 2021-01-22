Introducing Grapefruit Radler by California-Based House Beer

Venice California-based beer company House Beer has just launched a brand new beer with Venice Beach skateboarding legend Craig Stecyk, the House Grapefruit Radler.

Now abailable for online delivery in Cali, the can is inspired by the creative culture that is Los Angeles. It is a pemium lager blended with fresh Grapefruit juice, resulting in a light-bodied, balanced, and thirst-quenching formula that is highly sessionable! Stecyk created the can design to tie it to the creative roots of os Los Angeles. It is available now in 6-packs.

House’s Premium Crafted Lager is a pale lager, light-bodied, and balanced. The company uses only premium ingredients and adhere to traditional lagering techniques. House is an all grain beer. A sessionable craft Lager with more flavor and hop character than a domestic beer. It is available online in 6pk can and 12pk can formats.

For more info, visit the official House Beer website here.