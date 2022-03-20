4 Areas of Life You Should Try to Improve Now

Are there things in your life you wish you could change like those that add additional stress and make day-to-day tasks difficult? For instance, maybe you struggle with money management and have a lot of debt. Or maybe you’re afraid of taking chances, and you keep missing out on one-of-a-kind opportunities.

Sound familiar? If so, this article will help. Here are four areas of your life you should try to improve and ways to do so:

1. Your Morning Routine

Do you wake up feeling stressed even though your day has barely started? That might be due to your morning routine or lack thereof.

Believe it or not, how you start your morning impacts how the rest of your day plays out. If you wake up late and immediately start running around, the rest of your day will probably feel like one giant marathon. Consider developing a morning routine that lets you calmly start your morning and enhance your productivity for the rest of the day.

Everyone’s morning routine looks different. But it’s important to have enough time to do what matters to you. For example, you can make your bed, cook breakfast, get your kids dressed for school, exercise, etc. You might need to make a few changes, including waking up earlier or picking your child’s clothes the night before.

Creating a morning routine might seem tedious in the beginning. But it’ll be worth it once you have a routine that ends up alleviating your stress.

2. Your Credit Score

If your credit score is on the lower side, you should focus on improving it as soon as possible. Your credit score impacts major purchases as well as loan terms. From affording a home to paying rent, you’ll have a challenging time reaching your goals if your credit score is low.

Admittedly, improving your credit score isn’t easy — but it isn’t impossible. One thing you can do is apply for a secured credit card. While a secured credit card requires a deposit, that deposit works as a safeguard for both the issuer and yourself. If you don’t pay your bill, the issuer can take the money from that deposit, keeping you from defaulting.

It’s important to note that the deposit is usually equivalent to the secured credit card’s limit. For example, if your deposit is $300, that’s how much your limit will be. As long as you put down a decent deposit, you can feel confident in making purchases that fit your needs.

The risks for issuers are lower than with a traditional card. But if you pay your bills on time, you can improve your credit score. Speaking of paying on time, you should do that with all of your accounts to help improve your credit score.

3. Your Money

Regardless of how much money you make, you should have a budget that’s easy to follow. A budget helps keep your life on track and your finances stable. Not to mention, it ensures you meet the goals you’ve set for yourself.

Unfortunately, budgets get a bad rep. Most people think they’re hard to create and even harder to follow. But that’s just not true. Budgets don’t have to be complex. Just make sure you use a simple budgeting method. Here are some examples:

The 50/30/20 Budget

This straightforward budgeting method is relatively easy to follow, which explains why it’s recommended by financial advisors. To follow this budget, you simply break up your expenses.

Half of your finances should be allocated towards essentials like your mortgage, car payment, and insurance. Use 30% of your budget for non-essentials, whether that’s new clothes or a Netflix membership. The final 20% goes towards paying down debt and your savings account.

Pay-Yourself Budget

The pay-yourself method takes a similar approach to the one above, except you don’t break down your expenses. Instead, you set an amount each month (or bi-weekly, depending on how often you get paid) for your debt and savings.

For example, let’s say you make $3,000 a month. After reviewing your finances, you might determine you need to put $500 towards debt every month. With the pay-yourself method, you pay that amount first and then spend the rest how you’d like.

4. Your Fears

Your fears can hold you back from living your best and most successful life. Think about it. Let’s say you’re afraid of flying. You probably won’t accept a job offer that requires occasional traveling, even if it involves a huge promotion and a raise.

If you have a fear that’s dictating how you live, now is the perfect time to overcome it. And while it won’t be easy, the sooner you do, the sooner your life will improve. For example, if you have a fear of water, take a swim class geared to adults who can’t swim. Freaked out by heights? Take a ride to the top of a tall building and look out the window in a safe, controlled environment.

From increasing your credit score to creating a morning routine, the tips above can have a huge impact on your mental and physical health. They can help you become more financially stable and increase your productivity as well as improve your quality of life.