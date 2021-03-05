Most Expensive Kobe Bryant Card Ever Hits $1.2 Million Auction

Leading collectibles marketplace, Goldin Auctions, have announced a new record for the most valuable Kobe Bryant card ever. The extremely rare 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card, which is currently up for auction with bids over $1.2 million.

Goldin is also auctioning for the first time an officially-licensed NBA Top Shot, featuring an iconic reverse layup by Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo against the New York Knicks. Blockchain-backed digital collectible highlight clips are a rapidly-growing area of the sports memorabilia market, with NBA Top Shots seeing $43.8 million in sales in January 2021 alone.

The auction also features several other notable items, including:

“It has been incredible to see the soaring interest in the hobby. The items in our winter auction are both rare and valuable, and I’m honored to have our cosigners trust us with these amazing assets,” said Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions. “I’m also proud to see that the hard work of our team on behalf of our consignors led to these record setting results. We expect that this will break the record for the highest-grossing sports memorabilia auction of all time when it concludes.”



The 2021 Winter Auction closes on March 6th (Lots 1-481) and March 7th (Lots 482-2284).